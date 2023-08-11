Juliet Idaño Dolor, of Hågat, passed away Aug. 6 at the age of 84. Mass of Intentions are being prayed daily at 6 p.m. followed by Rosary at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 followed by noon at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

