Julieta "Julie" Llerena Delin, of Barrigada, died Feb. 2 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 19 and a memorial service will be held from 11 a.m.-noon at the First Church of God, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

