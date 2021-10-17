Julio Ilaud Villasoto, also known as “Lulung/Papa,” of Agat, died Oct. 12 at the age of 91. A virtual rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. via Zoom: Meeting ID: 853 3683 2610; Passcode Vj8K0h. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. 

Tags

Load entries