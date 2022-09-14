Julio Quenga Certeza, formerly of Piti, residing in Harmon, Dededo, died September 9 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 9 -11:30 a.m. September 30 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Julio Quenga Certeza
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman in recovery: Meth high ‘an illusion’
- Walker, Hansen Helicopters guilty on all counts
- SSHS investigating after-school fight that sent student to hospital
- Woman charged with forgery previously accused of punching minor
- Woman in home during Dededo burglary
- Victim says he was drunk when he was assaulted
- Marianas to experience wet weather through end of week
- Man allegedly 'ditched' gun in Yigo double homicide
- San Nicolas won’t concede to governor’s campaign
- Man accused of molesting teen since she was in sixth grade
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
WRITINGS ON THE WALL
- Ron McNinch
According to the classic broken windows theory, James Q. Wilson claimed if a home owner or car owner leaves a broken window unrepaired, more d… Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In