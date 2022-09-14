Julio Quenga Certeza, formerly of Piti, residing in Harmon, Dededo, died September 9 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 9 -11:30 a.m. September 30 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

