Julius Mantanona Atoigue, also known as “Tony” or “Ton,” of Talofofo, died July 17 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada.

