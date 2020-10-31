Jun "Nonon" Estorque Abao, of Barrigada, died Oct. 16 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Thursday, Nov. 5,  at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

