Jun R. Distor, of Upper Tumon, died Nov. 2 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
