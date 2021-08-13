Jun-Ross "Jay" Victor Valenzuela, of Dededo, died July 29 at the age of 32. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, and will end Aug. 13. Viewing and last respects will be from 9-11:45 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor: Return to restrictions possible
- 2 sailors on British carrier strike group charged on Guam
- SNAP fraudster to pay back $18K
- Alleged thief: ‘You shouldn’t leave your doors unlocked’
- 'I'm not ready yet to get vaccinated'
- Safe taken from Dededo post office
- MTM disturbance leads to drug arrest
- Governor: Delta variant has spread on Guam, testing urged for those linked to new COVID-19 clusters
- Driver charged, passenger hurt after allegedly drunken crash
- Woman charged in forgery case, store theft
Images
Videos
- +2
Based on initial feedback, the Guam Department of Education pulled off a successful return to face-to-face learning on a massive scale for the… Read more
The Guam Strategy
- +2
- Carl T.C. Gutierrez
Joaquin Arriola was a war hero at the age most young men today become eligible to vote and register for the Selective Service. As a civilian, … Read more
- Dr. Samuel Friedman
Cancer Center of Guam will no longer allow nonvaccinated patients in the clinic. Our patient population, by definition, is high risk with immu… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In