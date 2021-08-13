Jun-Ross "Jay" Victor Valenzuela, of Dededo, died July 29 at the age of 32. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, and will end Aug. 13. Viewing and last respects will be from 9-11:45 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

