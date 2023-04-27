June Grace "Junie"/"Aciang" Bells Carino, of Chalan Pago, passed away April 24 at the age of 48. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass weekdays and Mass at 5 p.m. with Rosary to follow Saturday and Sunday. Rosary will be after scheduled Masses at Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagåtña. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. May 6 followed by Mass at noon at St. Therese Chapel behind Cathedral, Hagåtña. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona

