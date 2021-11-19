June Robecca Sampson Tudela, of Chalan Pago, died Nov. 13 at the age of 54. Mass of Intention is said at 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with rosary to follow, at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Viewing and last respects may be paid 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

