June Santos Angoco, also known as June Elizabeth “Becky” Camacho, of Yigo, died Feb. 26 at the age of 74. Virtual family rosary is being held daily at noon via Zoom. Please contact family for log-in information. Last respects will be held from 8 -10:30 a.m. on March 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

