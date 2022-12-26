Junie R. Peralta, of Dededo, died Dec. 21 at the age of 67. Mass of intention is being held Santa Barbara Church in Dededo, Lower level at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary. Last respects for Junie will be from 8-11 a.m Jan. 4, 2023 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at held Santa Barbara Church, Lower level. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

