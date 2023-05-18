Junior Benjamin Camacho

Junior “Ben” Benjamin Camacho passed away May 9 at the age of 54. Rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. nightly at #106 Blas Dela Cruz Street, Santa Rita. Livestream is being offered via Zoom (Meeting I.D.: 361 769 8304 / Passcode: Y4MSh5). Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 26. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

