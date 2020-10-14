Junior L. Perez, of Inarajan, died Sept. 28 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Inarajan Catholic Cemetery.
