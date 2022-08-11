Junnie Canezo Alvarez, of Dededo, died July 22 at the age of 50. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church (Upper-level), Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Junnie Canezo Alvarez
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘I think he’s dead, bro’: Cellphone video captures deadly stabbing in Dededo
- Conservation officers arrest 5 in separate cases
- Mother admits to $56K in food stamp fraud
- Guam Auto Spot buys new home in Tamuning
- GPD: Man found dead in Dededo parking lot
- ‘Crime is on the rise’: Tamuning residents outraged over uptick in violence
- GDOE to provide school supplies, uniform vouchers
- UPDATE: Missing man captured on surveillance video leaving Dededo property
- Homicide victim’s family mourns, forgives suspect in his slaying
- Paulino’s Store: 70 years, 4 generations of family serving Talo'fo'fo'
Images
Videos
On TikTok you’re liable to find restaurant recommendations, lip-syncing snippets and false claims stating that COVID-19 vaccines contain abort… Read more
Writings on the wall
- By Ron McNinch
I have written this column in one form or another for over 20 years. Generally, I discuss political or policy concerns, along with all kinds o… Read more
- By Lester Carlson
I heard this statement on the radio today: “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.” Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In