Jurrika Merihda Blas Orlando Santos, of Hågat, died Dec. 14 at the age of 21. Last respects for Jurrika will be held from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the family residence of Joe and Ellyn Chargualaf at 144 Chero St., Mangilao. Cremation will follow.

Tags

Load entries