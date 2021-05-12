Justa Mendoza Guanlao, of Latte Heights, died May 9 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on May 24 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (Upper-Level). Private cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries