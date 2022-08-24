Justin Adrian Candoleta, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died August 12 at the age of 34. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 211 Santa Rosa Avenue, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8 a.m. - noon September 9 at Carmelita & Theodore Nededog's residence, 211 Santa Rosa Ave. Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

