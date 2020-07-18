Justo Iriarte Toves, also known as “Tutu," familian Candaso/Capili/Dimas, of Dededo, died July 12 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

