Juvy Grace "Ube" Ladislao Ignacio, of Dededo, died on Aug. 5 at the age of 47. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

