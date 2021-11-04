Kahmia Brandi Ojeda Manglona, of Anigua, died on Oct. 14 at the age of 3 months. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

