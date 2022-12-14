Kailey Monique “KaiKai,” "Baby Girl” Salas Quinata, of Hågat, died Nov. 19 at the age of 11. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 15 at 4 Mao Drive, Pagachao, Hågat, followed by interment at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hågat.

