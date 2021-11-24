Kandita “Mama Kandy” Daniel died on Nov. 8 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 6-9 p.m. at San Agustin’s Funeral Home, Harmon on Dec. 6. Burial services will take place after a final family viewing in Nenisap-Nukunuma in Penia, Weno, Chuuk.
Kandita Daniel
Vanessa Wills
