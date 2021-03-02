Karen Ann Borja Camacho, of Mangilao, formerly of Santa Rita, died Feb. 16 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. on March 4 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

