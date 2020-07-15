Karl Pinaula Scharff, of Santa Rita, died July 7 at the age of 48. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. July 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.
