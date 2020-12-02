Katherine Blas Martir, also known as "Kat/Momma Kat," familian Tugon, of Yigo, died Nov. 11 at the age of 59. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Due to the current PCOR status, those who are unable to attend may join through Zoom. Please contact the immediate family for the login information. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Please adhere to the guidelines of our current PCOR status.

Tags

Load entries