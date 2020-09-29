Katherine Tomoki Patterson, also known as “Betty/Kat”, of Ipan, Talafofo, died on Sept. 19 at the age of 55. A private memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at 7th Day Adventist Cemetery in Ipan, Talafofo.

