Kathy Diego Cruz, of Malojloj, died June 8 at the age of 56. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon June 21 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

