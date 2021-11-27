Kathy “Kat” Flores Paulino, of Chalan Pago, died Nov. 18 at the age of 46. Mass of Intention and nightly rosary are being said at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago: Mass/Rosary 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

