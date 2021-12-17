Kathy “Kat” Flores Paulino, of Chalan Pago, died Nov. 18 at the age of 46. Mass of Intention and rosary are offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago as follows: 5 p.m. weekdays except Thursday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Load entries