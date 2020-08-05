Katrina June Untalan Lizama, also known as “Kat," familian Batitang, of Yigo, died Aug. 1 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

