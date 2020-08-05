Katrina June Untalan Lizama, also known as “Kat," familian Batitang, of Yigo, died Aug. 1 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Visiting Navy sailor dies on Guam
- More Guam businesses closing
- 'Do not give up on your dreams': Former Guam resident bags Emmy nomination
- Labor tackles overpayment, appeals
- Driver to police: 'That’s my drug.'
- Federal drug convict faces more jail time
- Rescue teams spot SOS, rescue stranded mariners
- No new unemployment aid payments next week over possible fraud
- Guam, US Agriculture officials: If you receive suspicious seeds from China, don't open the package and don't plant them
- Man accused of raping 12-year-old
Images
Videos
After having seen nearly a month of very low COVID-19 cases – on average one or two a day – Guam over the past few days has seen a resurgence … Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
I’ve always welcomed change. In fact, if you dig into the archives at Father Duenas Memorial School, the motto below my senior picture in the … Read more
- By Dr. Thomas Shieh
I was born in Taipei and still speak their native language. During this pandemic, the Taiwanese have done an excellent job with a population o… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In