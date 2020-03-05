Ken Joe Ma'åñao Ada

Ken Joe Ma'åñao Ada, of Windward Hills, Yona, died Feb. 18 at the age of 37. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. March 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills. 

