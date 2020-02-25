KenJoe Ma'åñao Ada, of Windward Hills, Yona, died Feb. 18 at the age of 37. Rosary is being prayed at St. Francis Church in Yona. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; and will end on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. March 6 at the Yona church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate traffic fatality in Upper Tumon
- Drug case defendant’s attorney withdraws due to conflict
- Mayors' Council confirms death of former Yona Mayor Ken Joe Ada
- Protective orders didn't help abuse victim
- Business hours cut as tourism drops
- Car crash claims life
- Soldier's mom: 'Very proud of him'
- Improper drug raid leads to case dismissal
- Major tour operator: No new bookings
- Couple indicted on rape charges
Images
Videos
The federal government, according to the governor's latest tally, owes the government of Guam $150 million a year for hosting the unregulated … Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- Elizabeth Hamilton
Although everyone has a little bit of the seven types of intelligence described in last week’s column, each person has a dominant intelligence… Read more
- Gary Kuper
How bad is it at the Guam Department of Education and the Legislature when 600-plus students and staff at Benavente Middle School are left out… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In