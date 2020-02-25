KenJoe Ma'åñao Ada, of Windward Hills, Yona, died Feb. 18 at the age of 37. Rosary is being prayed at St. Francis Church in Yona. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; and will end on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. March 6 at the Yona church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon.

