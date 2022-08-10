Kenneth Baltazar Bordallo, of Tamuning, died August 4 at the age of 64. Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. on August 12. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon August 22 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

