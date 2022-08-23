Kenneth Cruz Nauta, of Dededo died August 20 at the age of 50. Mass of intentions is being celebrated at nightly 6 p.m. and will end on August 29 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church(lower level), in Dededo. Funeral Arrangements are pending.
Kenneth Cruz Nauta
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother issues warning to residents after reporting son was attacked
- Relatives can now get paid for watching family's children
- Fisherman saw 'tourists' before reporting illegal entry
- Homeless woman remembered, friends came together to give her better life
- Man accused of molesting girl, 6, laughing after
- Man and woman accused of abusing 6-year-old and infant
- 'Innocent since day one': Terlaje's charges dropped
- Complaint: Woman stole man's truck 'out of spite'
- Ex-cop given 15 years for 'violent rape'
- First witness called in Moore’s shooting trial says he lied to police
Images
Videos
As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our fo… Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In