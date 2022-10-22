Vice Mayor Kenneth “Coach Ken” Cruz Santos, familian Bulaskis, of Tamuning, died Feb. 15 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

