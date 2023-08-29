Kenneth Garcia Salas, familian "Ando"/"Nine"/"Titang", of Barrigada, passed away Aug. 25 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. 9th Night of Mass begins Sep. 2 with dinner to follow at 322F San Antonio St., Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries