Kenneth "Kenny" Iglesias Concepcion, familian Malaet, of Mangilao, died on Dec. 19 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagåtña and at St. Teresita Church in Mangilao as follows: 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Jan. 8, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

