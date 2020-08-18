Kenneth Jesse Toves Leon Guerrero, also known as “MacGyver/Kung Fu Kenny/Flex,” familian Beka/Gayuman, of Yigo, died Aug. 14 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held on Aug. 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $3.9M in tax refund checks to be mailed out
- Guam bracing to return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1
- All 92 passengers aboard a flight from Honolulu to Guam quarantined due to COVID-positive traveler
- With 26 additional COVID cases, GovGuam weighs possible return to PCOR2, public schools' opening could change
- Defective lamp leads to drug arrests
- 'We are closing with a heavy heart'
- Petition to remove Netflix episode for calling Micronesia a 'terrible country'
- BREAKING: Lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
- 'We are spiraling'
- AG: Traveler charged with quarantine violation
Images
Videos
The second shutdown of Guam's gyms and other fitness venues because of COVID-19 has prompted many Guam residents to hit the roads to keep thei… Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
By today hundreds more people have been added to the private sector's 30,000-plus jobless roll of this island's economy. These people continue… Read more
- Lou Leon Guerrero
Editor's note: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued this statement in response to the Guam Chamber of Commerce statement on Saturday. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In