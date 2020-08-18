Kenneth Jesse Toves Leon Guerrero, also known as “MacGyver/Kung Fu Kenny/Flex,” familian Beka/Gayuman, of Yigo, died Aug. 14 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held on Aug. 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

