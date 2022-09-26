Kenneth “Sam” John Perez, familian “Carabao”, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died September 24 at the age of 49. Nightly Masses are being offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday (9/26-10/01) and at 9 a.m. on Sunday (10/02) at

Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. October 5 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco “Tiguac” Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

