Kenneth “Sam” John Perez, familian “Carabao”, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died September 24 at the age of 49. Nightly Masses are being offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday (9/26-10/01) and at 9 a.m. on Sunday (10/02) at
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. October 5 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco “Tiguac” Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In