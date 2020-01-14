Kenneth "Ken" Lujan Cruz, familian Bibic, of Sinajana, died Jan. 11 at the age of 53. Mass of Intention and rosary will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana: 7 p.m. Mass and 7:30 p.m. rosary on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 7 p.m.; 5 p.m. Mass and 7:30 p.m. rosary on Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Mass and 7:30 p.m. rosary on Sunday. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the Sinajana church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In