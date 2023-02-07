Kenneth "The Claw" Quitaro Blas, of Yona, died Jan. 26 at the age of 49. Viewing and last respects will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona, GU. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

