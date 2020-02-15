Kenneth “Ken” Santos Denusta, previously of Piti and Dededo, most recently of Jacksonville, Florida, died recently at the age of 56. Mass of Intention will be at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. weekends at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Memorial Mass will be offered at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Dededo church. Burial services will take place in Jacksonville, Florida.

