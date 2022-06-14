Kenneth “Ken” Walter Blaz Camacho, from Mangilao Familian Aleho/Balentin/Budoki, died June 1 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon June 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

