Kenny Nick Francisco, of Mangilao, died Dec. 15 at the age of 37. Mass of intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be on Jan. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 1:00 pm. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon Jan. 6 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Yona.

