Keshia “King Kiki" L’Doech Tangadik, of Dededo, passed away July 18 at the age of 15. Prayer night will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the family residence: Hse. #203 Chalan Fago Rd. Astumbo, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon Aug. 19 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Interment will follow at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Nimitz Hill. Burial will be held at 5 p.m. at the Palau Abai (PCA) at Lada, Dededo.

