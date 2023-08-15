Keshia “King Kiki" L’Doech Tangadik, of Dededo, passed away July 18 at the age of 15. Prayer night will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the family residence: Hse. #203 Chalan Fago Rd. Astumbo, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon Aug. 19 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Interment will follow at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Nimitz Hill. Burial will be held at 5 p.m. at the Palau Abai (PCA) at Lada, Dededo.
Keshia L’Doech Tangadik
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- GPD: Stabbing linked to fatal Yigo crash
- Man shot outside girlfriend's home in Malesso'
- Woman accused of threatening expectant mother, assaulting man with machete
- Victims of fatal traffic crashes identified
- 2nd arrest made in Home Depot robbery
- Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 13
- School aide accused of assaulting co-workers
- Judge recuses himself from Susuico homicide cases
- Police investigate crash in Yigo; woman found unresponsive in separate collision
- 65-year-old serving life seeks reduced term for 1986 murder
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
All Points Bulletin
- Sophia Martinez
Hello, my name is Sophia Martinez and I participated in the Guam Summer Youth Employment Program. I chose to work with the Guam Police Departm… Read moreGPD and the Guam Summer Youth Employment Program
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In