Kevin Kenjiro-Edrosa Ige, also known as "Kev/Iggy," of Dededo, died on June 11, 2020 at the age of 31. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held to commemorate the first anniversary of his passing, from 9-11 a.m. June 11 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries