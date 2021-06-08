Kevin Kenjiro-Edrosa Ige

Kevin Kenjiro-Edrosa Ige, also known as "Kev" or "Iggy," of Dededo, died June 11, 2020, at the age of 31. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held to commemorate the first anniversary of his passing, from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

