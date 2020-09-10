Kevin “KevyKev” Vince Villagomez Quintanilla, familian Kariso/Togcha, of Talofofo, died Sept. 5 at the age of 39. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

