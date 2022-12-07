Kimara Jean Layson Cruz, of Chalan Pago, died Dec. 1 at 15 months old. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly at Adacao Ranch, Latte Heights. Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at Sta. Teresita Church, Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will follow from noon - 2:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will be held after at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

